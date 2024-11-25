The Analyst Landscape: 10 Takes On Ncino

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $39.9, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.8% from the previous average price target of $38.44.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ncino. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $34.00 Robert Trout Macquarie Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $37.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Announces Outperform $38.00 - Robert Trout Macquarie Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $43.00 $43.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $35.00 $35.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ncino. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ncino compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ncino's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Ncino

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflow and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. Ncino generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Ncino: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ncino showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.94% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ncino's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ncino's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

