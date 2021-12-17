Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Market forces rained on the parade of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After the downgrade, the six analysts covering Verrica Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$22m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 86% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 49% to US$2.09 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$25m and US$2.00 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGM:VRCA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 17th 2021

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$19.50, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Verrica Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$16.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Verrica Pharmaceuticals shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Verrica Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 64% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 105% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Verrica Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Verrica Pharmaceuticals after today.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Verrica Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

