Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering Jones Lang LaSalle is for revenues of US$8.6b in 2022, implying a painful 32% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to fall 15% to US$17.72 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$12b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$18.51 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and a small dip in earnings per share numbers as well.

NYSE:JLL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$262, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Jones Lang LaSalle's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Jones Lang LaSalle, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$335 and the most bearish at US$193 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 53% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 10% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.7% per year. It's pretty clear that Jones Lang LaSalle's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Jones Lang LaSalle. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Jones Lang LaSalle after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Jones Lang LaSalle analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.