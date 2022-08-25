Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Today is shaping up negative for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. At US$10.38, shares are up 5.6% in the past 7 days. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, IDEAYA Biosciences' seven analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$29m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 36% to US$2.27 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$30m and losses of US$2.22 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on IDEAYA Biosciences after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a pronounced increase to per-share loss expectations. NasdaqGS:IDYA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 25th 2022

The consensus price target fell 8.5% to US$18.57, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on IDEAYA Biosciences, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$23.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 3.8% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 85% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that IDEAYA Biosciences' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at IDEAYA Biosciences. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of IDEAYA Biosciences' future valuation. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of IDEAYA Biosciences going forwards.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with IDEAYA Biosciences, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 3 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

