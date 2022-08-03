Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the seven analysts covering Hydrofarm Holdings Group provided consensus estimates of US$395m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a definite 18% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$482m in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Hydrofarm Holdings Group, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqGS:HYFM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 11% to US$8.75, suggesting concerns around Hydrofarm Holdings Group's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Hydrofarm Holdings Group at US$18.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.00. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 23% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 24% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.8% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Hydrofarm Holdings Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Hydrofarm Holdings Group's future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Hydrofarm Holdings Group after today.

