Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Today is shaping up negative for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from HTG Molecular Diagnostics' four analysts is for revenues of US$11m in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 2.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$15m of revenue in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on HTG Molecular Diagnostics, given the sizeable cut to revenue estimates.

The consensus price target fell 7.8% to US$11.75, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about HTG Molecular Diagnostics' valuation following this update. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on HTG Molecular Diagnostics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that HTG Molecular Diagnostics' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 28% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 16% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of HTG Molecular Diagnostics going forwards.

