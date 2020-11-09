Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)

The analysts covering Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Baudax Bio's three analysts is for revenues of US$22m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$25m in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Baudax Bio, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqCM:BXRX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2020

The consensus price target fell 6.9% to US$9.00, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about Baudax Bio's valuation following this update. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Baudax Bio at US$11.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Baudax Bio next year. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Baudax Bio's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Baudax Bio after today.

Looking to learn more? At least one of Baudax Bio's three analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.