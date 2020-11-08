Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$5.63 reflecting a 17% rise in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the latest downgrade, the six analysts covering Aquestive Therapeutics provided consensus estimates of US$47m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a definite 14% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$1.69 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$53m and losses of US$1.68 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

NasdaqGM:AQST Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that revenues are expected to keep falling, roughly in line with the historical decline of 13% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with our data on other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry, which in aggregate are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.7% next year. So it looks like Aquestive Therapeutics' revenues are expected to decline at a slower rate than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Aquestive Therapeutics going forwards.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Aquestive Therapeutics, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 2 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

