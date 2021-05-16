Analyst Forecasts For SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for SQZ Biotechnologies from its four analysts is for revenues of US$31m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 52% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 54% to US$2.21. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$22m and US$3.07 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NYSE:SQZ Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$36.50, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values SQZ Biotechnologies at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$31.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that SQZ Biotechnologies is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 75% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.1% annual decline over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 14% annually. So it looks like SQZ Biotechnologies is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting SQZ Biotechnologies is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at SQZ Biotechnologies.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple SQZ Biotechnologies analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

