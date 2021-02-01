Analyst Forecasts For Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 12% to US$1.94 in the last 7 days. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

After this upgrade, Safe Bulkers' two analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$238m in 2021. This would be a solid 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.47 per share next year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$214m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.36 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:SB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 50% to US$1.90 per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Safe Bulkers analyst has a price target of US$2.40 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$0.45. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Safe Bulkers' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.5% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Safe Bulkers is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Safe Bulkers.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Safe Bulkers going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.