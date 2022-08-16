Analyst Forecasts For Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Are Surging Higher

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Pyxis Tankers' three analysts is for revenues of US$50m in 2022, which would reflect a major 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$0.93 in per-share earnings. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$32m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.30 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates. NasdaqCM:PXS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Pyxis Tankers' past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Pyxis Tankers is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 70% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.0% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to decline 8.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that Pyxis Tankers is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The clear improvement in sentiment should be enough to get most shareholders feeling more optimistic about Pyxis Tankers' future.

Analysts are clearly in love with Pyxis Tankers at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.