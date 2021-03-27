Analyst Forecasts For Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from two analysts covering Jefferies Financial Group is for revenues of US$6.7b in 2021, implying a not inconsiderable 16% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dip 2.7% to US$4.34 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.01 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:JEF Earnings and Revenue Growth March 27th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$38.00, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Jefferies Financial Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$39.00 and the most bearish at US$37.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Jefferies Financial Group is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 8.5% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 21% decline in revenue until the end of 2021. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 5.5% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Jefferies Financial Group is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Jefferies Financial Group could be a good candidate for more research.

