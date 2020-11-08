Analyst Forecasts For Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Are Surging Higher

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

After the upgrade, the 13 analysts covering Hologic are now predicting revenues of US$4.9b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 36% to US$5.76. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.11 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:HOLX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Hologic 8.0% to US$84.20 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Hologic analyst has a price target of US$98.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$66.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Hologic's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 30% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Hologic is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Hologic could be worth investigating further.

Analysts are clearly in love with Hologic at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as a weak balance sheet. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Hologic Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

