Analyst Forecasts For Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Are Surging Higher

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the three analysts covering Healthcare Realty Trust are now predicting revenues of US$914m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 63% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 162% to US$0.45. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$802m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.41 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates. NYSE:HR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 27th 2022

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$30.00, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Healthcare Realty Trust analyst has a price target of US$33.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$27.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Healthcare Realty Trust's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 167% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.7% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Healthcare Realty Trust is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Healthcare Realty Trust.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Healthcare Realty Trust, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other risks we've identified .

