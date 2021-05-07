Analyst Forecasts For Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Are Surging Higher

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 6.6% over the past week, closing at US$35.31. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Customers Bancorp's eight analysts is for revenues of US$566m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a credible 5.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to swell 20% to US$7.00. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$511m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.58 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:CUBI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 13% to US$42.00 per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Customers Bancorp at US$52.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$37.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Customers Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 7.4% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 9.5% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.6% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Customers Bancorp is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Customers Bancorp could be worth investigating further.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Customers Bancorp, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

