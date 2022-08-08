Analyst Forecasts For Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) Are Surging Higher

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the seven analysts covering Chesapeake Energy, is for revenues of US$11b in 2022, which would reflect a measurable 4.2% reduction in Chesapeake Energy's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to sink 12% to US$11.33 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.14 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:CHK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$128, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Chesapeake Energy at US$179 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$106. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Chesapeake Energy shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that revenues are expected to keep falling until the end of 2022, roughly in line with the historical decline of 7.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 5.7% per year. So it's pretty clear that Chesapeake Energy sales are expected to decline at a faster rate than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates, with sales apparently performing well even though revenue growth expected to decline against the wider market this year. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Chesapeake Energy could be a good candidate for more research.

