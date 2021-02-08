Analyst Forecasts For Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Are Surging Higher

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Arrow Electronics from its eight analysts is for revenues of US$33b in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 23% to US$9.22. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$30b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.21 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:ARW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Arrow Electronics 13% to US$108 on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Arrow Electronics analyst has a price target of US$113 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$96.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Arrow Electronics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.8% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Arrow Electronics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Arrow Electronics.

Better yet, our automated discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) suggests Arrow Electronics could be moderately undervalued.

