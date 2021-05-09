Analyst Forecasts For AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Are Surging Higher

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on AnaptysBio too, with the stock up 12% to US$26.16 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the latest upgrade, the four analysts covering AnaptysBio provided consensus estimates of US$67m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a noticeable 6.1% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 142% to US$2.64 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$48m and US$3.01 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target rose 14% to US$29.80, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for this year. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on AnaptysBio, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$50.00 and the most bearish at US$19.00 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 8.1% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 31% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - AnaptysBio is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around AnaptysBio's prospects. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, AnaptysBio could be worth investigating further.

