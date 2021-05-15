Analyst Forecasts For Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Are Surging Higher

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Accel Entertainment too, with the stock up 11% to US$13.46 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After this upgrade, Accel Entertainment's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$684m in 2021. This would be a huge 92% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.37 per share this year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$612m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.26 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Accel Entertainment 8.7% to US$15.58 on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Accel Entertainment analyst has a price target of US$20.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Accel Entertainment is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 138% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 18% annual decline over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 22% annually. So it looks like Accel Entertainment is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Accel Entertainment.

