USNA

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: USANA Health Sciences Ranks As a Top Pick

February 14, 2024 — 02:19 pm EST

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that USANA Health Sciences Inc (Symbol: USNA) is the #86 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

USNA operates in the Consumer Goods sector, among companies like Procter & Gamble Company (PG) which is down about 0.6% today, and Sony Group Corp (SONY) trading lower by about 5.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of USNA, versus PG and SONY.

USNA,PG,SONY Relative Performance Chart

USNA is currently trading down about 1% midday Wednesday.

