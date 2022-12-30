Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: US Silica Holdings Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA) is the #54 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
SLCA operates in the Metals & Mining sector, among companies like Rio Tinto plc (RIO) which is down about 0.3% today, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX) trading lower by about 1.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SLCA, versus RIO and FCX.
SLCA is currently trading down about 0.3% midday Friday.
