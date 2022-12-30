Markets
SLCA

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: US Silica Holdings Ranks As a Top Pick

December 30, 2022 — 01:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA) is the #54 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

SLCA operates in the Metals & Mining sector, among companies like Rio Tinto plc (RIO) which is down about 0.3% today, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX) trading lower by about 1.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SLCA, versus RIO and FCX.

SLCA,RIO,FCX Relative Performance Chart

SLCA is currently trading down about 0.3% midday Friday.

Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »

Also see:
 AACQ shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of FTPA
 Institutional Holders of CFI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLCA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.