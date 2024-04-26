Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Textron Ranks As a Top Pick

TXT operates in the Aerospace & Defense sector, among companies like RTX Corp (RTX) which is off about 0.3% today, and Boeing Co. (BA) trading up by about 1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TXT, versus RTX and BA.
TXT is currently trading up about 2.2% midday Friday.
Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »
Also see: Institutional Holders of DWLD
Funds Holding BKD
NWPX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.