Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Qualcomm Ranks As a Top Pick

August 09, 2023 — 01:22 pm EDT

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is the #57 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

QCOM operates in the Manufacturing sector, among companies like Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) which is up about 0.1% today, and Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) trading up by about 1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of QCOM, versus CSCO and MSI.

QCOM,CSCO,MSI Relative Performance Chart

QCOM is currently trading off about 0.6% midday Wednesday.

