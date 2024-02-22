News & Insights

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Louisiana-Pacific Corp Ranks As a Top Pick

February 22, 2024

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) is the #93 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

LPX operates in the Paper & Forest Products sector, among companies like UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) which is off about 0.3% today, and Suzano SA (SUZ) trading up by about 1.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LPX, versus UFPI and SUZ.

LPX,UFPI,SUZ Relative Performance Chart

LPX is currently trading up about 2.2% midday Thursday.

