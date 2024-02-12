Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: LiveRamp Holdings Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) is the #13 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

RAMP operates in the Application Software sector, among companies like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) which is off about 0.8% today, and Oracle Corp (ORCL) trading lower by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of RAMP, versus MSFT and ORCL.

RAMP is currently trading down about 1.8% midday Monday.

