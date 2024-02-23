News & Insights

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Ranks As a Top Pick

February 23, 2024 — 01:16 pm EST

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) is the #102 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

KLIC operates in the Semiconductors sector, among companies like NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) which is up about 1.7% today, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSM) trading higher by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KLIC, versus NVDA and TSM.

KLIC,NVDA,TSM Relative Performance Chart

KLIC is currently trading trading flat midday Friday.

