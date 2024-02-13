News & Insights

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Kirkland's Ranks As a Top Pick

February 13, 2024 — 02:16 pm EST

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Kirkland's Inc (Symbol: KIRK) is the #80 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

KIRK operates in the Home Furnishing Stores sector, among companies like Kenvue Inc (KVUE) which is down about 0.9% today, and Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) trading lower by about 2.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KIRK, versus KVUE and WSM.

KIRK,KVUE,WSM Relative Performance Chart

KIRK is currently trading down about 1.6% midday Tuesday.

