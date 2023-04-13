Markets
Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: GUESS Ranks As a Top Pick

April 13, 2023 — 01:20 pm EDT

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) is the #44 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

GES operates in the Apparel Stores sector, among companies like TJX Companies (TJX) which is up about 0.2% today, and lululemon athletica inc (LULU) trading up by about 0.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GES, versus TJX and LULU.

GES,TJX,LULU Relative Performance Chart

GES is currently trading up about 4.1% midday Thursday.

