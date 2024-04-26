News & Insights

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Graphic Packaging Holding Ranks As a Top Pick

April 26, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) is the #67 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

GPK operates in the Packaging & Containers sector, among companies like Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) which is up about 0.8% today, and Packaging Corp of America (PKG) trading up by about 0.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GPK, versus AVY and PKG.

GPK is currently trading up about 1.2% midday Friday.

