Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: FleetCor Technologies Ranks As a Top Pick

November 15, 2023 — 05:35 pm EST

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) is the #63 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

FLT operates in the Business Services & Equipment sector, among companies like Visa Inc (V) which is up about 0.5% today, and Mastercard Inc (MA) trading up by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FLT, versus V and MA.

FLT,V,MA Relative Performance Chart

FLT is currently trading up about 0.6% midday Wednesday.

