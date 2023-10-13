Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Discover Financial Services Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) is the #111 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
DFS operates in the Credit Services & Lending sector, among companies like American Express Co. (AXP) which is down about 0.1% today, and Capital One Financial Corp (COF) trading lower by about 2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DFS, versus AXP and COF.
DFS is currently trading off about 1.2% midday Friday.
