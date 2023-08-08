Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Dave & Busters Entertainment Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) is the #36 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
PLAY operates in the Hotels, Lodging, Restaurants & Travel sector, among companies like McDonald's Corp (MCD) which is off about 0.9% today, and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) trading lower by about 1.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PLAY, versus MCD and SBUX.
PLAY is currently trading down about 2.3% midday Tuesday.
