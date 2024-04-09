News & Insights

Markets
CTRN

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Citi Trends Ranks As a Top Pick

April 09, 2024 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Citi Trends Inc (Symbol: CTRN) is the #46 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

CTRN operates in the Apparel Stores sector, among companies like TJX Companies (TJX) which is up about 0.7% today, and Ross Stores Inc (ROST) trading lower by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CTRN, versus TJX and ROST.

CTRN,TJX,ROST Relative Performance Chart

CTRN is currently trading up about 0.5% midday Tuesday.

Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks Channel
 FEXD YTD Return
 GLP Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.