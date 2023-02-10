Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Charter Communications Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) is the #90 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
CHTR operates in the Television & Radio sector, among companies like Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) which is down about 1.5% today, and Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) trading up by about 1.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CHTR, versus SIRI and SJR.
CHTR is currently trading up about 0.6% midday Friday.
