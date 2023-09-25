Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Adtalem Global Education Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) is the #46 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

ATGE operates in the Education & Training Services sector, among companies like New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) which is off about 1.2% today, and Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) trading relatively unchanged. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ATGE, versus EDU and LOPE.

ATGE is currently trading up about 0.8% midday Monday.

