Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Synchronoss Technologies Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Synchronoss Technologies Inc (Symbol: SNCR) is the #29 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

SNCR operates in the Application Software sector, among companies like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) which is up about 2.2% today, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) trading higher by about 3.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SNCR, versus MSFT and BABA.

SNCR,MSFT,BABA Relative Performance Chart

SNCR is currently trading down about 2.5% midday Monday.

