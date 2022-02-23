Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: SeaWorld Entertainment Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) is the #63 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

SEAS operates in the Sporting Goods & Activities sector, among companies like Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) which is down about 1.2% today, and Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) trading lower by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SEAS, versus MTN and PLNT.

SEAS is currently trading off about 0.8% midday Wednesday.

Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.