Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: McKesson Corp Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) is the #69 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

MCK operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) which is down about 2.3% today, and Merck & Co Inc (MRK) trading higher by about 1.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MCK, versus JNJ and MRK.

MCK is currently trading up about 1.3% midday Wednesday.

