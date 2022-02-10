Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Louisiana-Pacific Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) is the #15 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

LPX operates in the Paper & Forest Products sector, among companies like Suzano SA (SUZ) which is down about 3.5% today, and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM) trading lower by about 0.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LPX, versus SUZ and SWM.

LPX is currently trading off about 1% midday Thursday.

