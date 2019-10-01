Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Lear Corp. Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA) is the #88 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

LEA operates in the Auto Parts sector, among companies like Honeywell International Inc (HON) which is down about 2.8% today, and Cummins, Inc. (CMI) trading lower by about 3.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LEA, versus HON and CMI.

LEA is currently trading down about 3.8% midday Tuesday.

