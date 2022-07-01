Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Herbalife Nutrition Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) is the #101 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
HLF operates in the Consumer Goods sector, among companies like Procter & Gamble Company (PG) which is up about 1.2% today, and Sony Group Corp (SONY) trading lower by about 0.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HLF, versus PG and SONY.
HLF is currently trading up about 4% midday Friday.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
