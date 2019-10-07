Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Group 1 Automotive Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) is the #22 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

GPI operates in the Auto Dealerships sector, among companies like O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) which is down about 0.2% today, and AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) trading higher by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GPI, versus ORLY and AZO.

GPI is currently trading off about 0.1% midday Monday.

Top 25 Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Repurchase Activity »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.