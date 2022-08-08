Markets
GATX

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: GATX Corp Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) is the #8 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

GATX operates in the Air Services Other sector, among companies like C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) which is up about 1.9% today, and Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) trading up by about 1.9%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GATX, versus CHRW and HTZ.

GATX,CHRW,HTZ Relative Performance Chart

GATX is currently trading off about 1.2% midday Monday.

