Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Ellington Residential Mortgaging Real Estate Investment Trust Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Ellington Residential Mortgaging Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: EARN) is the #8 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

EARN operates in the REITs sector, among companies like American Tower Corp (AMT) which is off about 0.4% today, and Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) trading lower by about 0.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EARN, versus AMT and CCI.

EARN is currently trading trading flat midday Monday.

