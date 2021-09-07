Markets
DLX

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Deluxe Corp Ranks As a Top Pick

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX) is the #6 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

DLX operates in the Publishing & Printing sector, among companies like News Corp (NWS) which is down about 0.9% today, and News Corp (NWSA) trading lower by about 0.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DLX, versus NWS and NWSA.

DLX,NWS,NWSA Relative Performance Chart

DLX is currently trading off about 2.9% midday Tuesday.

Top 25 Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Repurchase Activity »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular