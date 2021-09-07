Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Deluxe Corp Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX) is the #6 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

DLX operates in the Publishing & Printing sector, among companies like News Corp (NWS) which is down about 0.9% today, and News Corp (NWSA) trading lower by about 0.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DLX, versus NWS and NWSA.

DLX is currently trading off about 2.9% midday Tuesday.

Top 25 Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Repurchase Activity »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.