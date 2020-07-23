Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: CNX Resources Corp Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) is the #59 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

CNX operates in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production sector, among companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) which is up about 0.1% today, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) trading up by about 1.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNX, versus XOM and SNP.

CNX is currently trading up about 4.6% midday Thursday.

