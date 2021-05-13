Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Charter Communications Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) is the #58 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

CHTR operates in the Television & Radio sector, among companies like Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) which is up about 0.4% today, and ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) trading lower by about 1.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CHTR, versus SIRI and VIAC.

CHTR is currently trading up about 0.4% midday Thursday.

