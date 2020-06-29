Markets
CDK

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: CDK Global Ranks As a Top Pick

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK) is the #25 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

CDK operates in the Business Services & Equipment sector, among companies like Visa Inc (V) which is up about 0.6% today, and Mastercard Inc (MA) trading up by about 0.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CDK, versus V and MA.

CDK,V,MA Relative Performance Chart

CDK is currently trading up about 1.5% midday Monday.

Top 25 Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Repurchase Activity »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular