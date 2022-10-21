Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Carmax Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) is the #108 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

KMX operates in the Auto Dealerships sector, among companies like O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) which is up about 1.4% today, and AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) trading higher by about 1.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KMX, versus ORLY and AZO.

KMX is currently trading down about 1.5% midday Friday.

