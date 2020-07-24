Markets
Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Athene Holding Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Athene Holding Ltd (Symbol: ATH) is the #82 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

ATH operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) which is off about 0.7% today, and Anthem Inc (ANTM) trading up by about 0.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ATH, versus UNH and ANTM.

ATH,UNH,ANTM Relative Performance Chart

ATH is currently trading off about 1.2% midday Friday.

